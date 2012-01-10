LONDON Jan 10 British retailer Past
Times, on the brink of collapse, was in talks with a potential
rescuer on Tuesday, a source close to the company said.
The nostalgia-themed gift shop chain was due to appoint
administrators today, after a 10-day gap required by the courts
elapsed, but the source said the group had applied for a further
10-day stay of execution.
Past Times has 100 stores, employing about 1,000 people
selling items based on historical periods like the Second World
War and the 1950s.
It was unclear whether the talks were about buying all or
part of the group but the source said the retailer would not
have applied for the extension if there were not a serious
prospect of a deal.
The group, which is owned by Epic Private Equity, gave
notice on December 29 that it would appoint administrators,
joining other chains such as Blacks Leisure and La
Senza in falling victim to tough trading conditions on Britain's
high streets.
The company declined to comment.
