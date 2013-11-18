By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 18 Two leading U.S. senators
introduced a bill on Monday aimed at making it harder for
"patent trolls" to file frivolous infringement lawsuits.
Patent assertion entities (PAEs), called patent trolls by
critics, are companies that typically do not invent or make
products but buy patents to obtain licensing fees or file
infringement lawsuits. Lawsuits have been triggered by the use
of such common technologies as a coffeehouse offering wireless
internet access to customers or a hotel using online ordering.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, chair of the
Judiciary Committee, and Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from
Utah, introduced a bill that would require patent holders to
disclose ownership and allow manufacturers to step into lawsuits
to protect customers accused of using an infringing device, the
two lawmakers said in a statement.
"Unfortunately some bad actors are misusing the (patent)
system to sue unsuspecting consumers or extort monetary
settlements by making misleading demands," said Leahy, a Vermont
Democrat.
The American Hotel and Lodging Association was quick to
praise the bill.
"The hotel industry is seeing a disturbing rise in the
number of frivolous lawsuits filed by predatory entities known
as 'patent trolls,' often against small 'mom and pop'-sized
businesses without the resources to fight costly legal battles,"
said Katherine Lugar, president and chief executive of the
association.
A spokesman for one patent licensing firm, Intellectual
Ventures, said they were aware of the Leahy bill.
"In general, we're supportive of the general intent of the
bill and the devil is in the details," said Kyle Mahoney, a
spokesman for Intellectual Ventures.
Some patent experts, like Adam Mossoff who teaches at George
Mason University School of Law, have urged Congress to be
cautious in changing patent law because of the danger of hurting
companies whose patents are truly infringed.
The Leahy and Lee bill has some similarities to a measure
introduced last month by Representative Bob Goodlatte, chairman
of the House Judiciary Committee and a Republican from Virginia.
That bill requires companies to provide specific details on
what patent is infringed when they file a lawsuit, and also to
specify how it is used. It also requires judges hearing patent
cases to award fees to the winner in an infringement lawsuit,
unless the judge decides that the loser's position was
"substantially justified" or some other circumstances exist.
The White House urged Congress in June to take steps to curb
abusive patent lawsuits. Other proposals are circulating on
Capitol Hill, and the Federal Trade Commission is doing a study
of PAEs.
Cisco Systems Inc, Apple Inc, Google Inc
and other technology powerhouses largely support the
effort to rein in PAEs.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)