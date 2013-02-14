(Corrects dateline, name of law firm in first paragraph)
By Erin Geiger Smith
Feb 14 Inventors based in the United States led
the world in nanotechnology patent applications and grants in
2012, according to a new study by law firm McDermott Will &
Emery.
Nanotechnology involves manipulating matter that's measured
at the tiny "nanometer" length level. The diameter of a human
hair is between 40,000 and 60,000 nanometers, said Valerie
Moore, a patent agent and one of the authors of the study.
Nanotechnology patents come into play in everything from
aerospace to medicine to energy, the study noted. For example,
the technology can be used to incorporate antibacterial material
into wound dressings, to increase the strength of car parts
while decreasing their weight, and to enhance paint colors.
U.S.-based inventors accounted for 54 percent of the
nanotechnology patent applications and grants reviewed in the
study, followed by South Korea with 7.8 percent, Japan with 7.1
percent, Germany with 6.2 percent and China with 4.9 percent.
The study also looked at the geographic location of the
owner of the nanotechnology patents and proposed patents. If an
inventor works in the Silicon Valley office of South Korea's
Samsung Electronics Co, for instance, the U.S. is home to the
invention, but the South Korean employer might own the patent.
McDermott's intellectual property practice includes more
than 200 attorneys and patent agents, and is one of the top ten
law firms for nanotech patent and applications filings,
according to information provided by the firm.
McDermott partner Carey Jordan noted that the percentage of
patents issued to U.S.-based entities is not quite as high as
the 54 percent of nanopatents with U.S.-based inventors. About
45 percent of the nanotechnology patents in the study were
assigned to U.S.-based entities.
The study examined published U.S. patent applications,
patents granted by the U.S. Patent and Trade Office, and
published international patent applications that had the term
"nano" in the claims, title, or abstract. Nanopatent
applications were included to best quantify innovation occurring
in nanotech, the study's authors said.
The number of nanotechnology patents has grown continuously
since the early 2000s, the study said. Between 2007 and 2012 the
total number of U.S. patent applications, U.S. granted patents
and published international patent applications grew from about
14,250 to almost 18,900.
The United States, the European Union, as well as Japan and
South Korea, have increased funding for nanotechnology education
and research since 2000, the study said.
Computer and electronics companies garnered the most
patents, with International Business Machines Corp and
Samsung topping the list. The fields of chemistry
and biological sciences, which include medicine and agriculture,
were next in terms of the number of nanotechnology patents.
Other leaders in technology patent innovation include the
University of California, Xerox Corp, the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, and 3M Co.
