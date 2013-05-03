SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Patent demands are taking a
big toll on technology companies, with results that range from
forcing companies to tweak their products to exiting their
business altogether, according to a study from the Santa Clara
University School of Law.
The study underscores the increasing difficulty of dealing
with patent claims. Patents have become a major part of business
strategy, with companies like Apple and Samsung
battling each other in courts around the world in
cases that could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in
damages.
The SCU report, "Best Practices in Patent Litigation
Survey," focuses on patent demands from companies that do not
themselves make anything. The report calls them "patent
assertion entities."
Many detractors call them "patent trolls."
While PAEs have a bad reputation among technology firms,
many patent litigants who do not make products or develop
technology think of themselves in a better light. Many of them
represent inventors, sometimes university researchers, who
cannot afford to defend patents on their own.
Colleen Chien, an assistant professor of law at SCU,
surveyed 116 in-house counsels, largely representing technology
companies with more than $100 million in annual revenue.
More than 90 percent reported that patent claims from PAEs
had affected them financially or distracted from their core
businesses.
More than 80 percent said their customers had received PAE
demands because the customers used or implemented products that
were accused of violating a patent, and almost 40 percent said
the claim had resulted in a change to the product.
About one-quarter of the companies surveyed said claims from
PAEs lost them revenue or customers, or caused a delay reaching
an operational milestone. About 12 percent said they had to
tweak their business strategy as a result of a claim.
Around 8 percent said claims had caused them to delay
hiring, or to exit a business line or business altogether.