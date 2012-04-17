SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Social-network Path
lined up more than $30 million in venture funding from Redpoint
Ventures and others, illustrating investors' increasing
willingness to pour money into variations on the basic theme of
online networking.
The company said it would use the proceeds to build growth,
including internationally.
While Path has generated a lot of buzz, its user adoption
has lagged some other hot start-ups, including photo-sharing
service Instagram.
That company had more than 4 million users just months after
launching in 2010 and sold to Facebook for $1 billion earlier
this month. Path, some 17 months after launch, has over two
million users, according to its website.
But like Instagram, Path is oriented toward the mobile-phone
user, a popular theme in venture investing as consumers spend
more time using their phones. In part because it was founded by
Facebook alumnus Dave Morin, it is one of Silicon Valley's most
talked-about companies.
Other start-ups that emphasize the networking theme include
BranchOut, a LinkedIn-like professional network that runs on the
Facebook platform; UpTo, a calendar-based network; Erly.com, an
experience-based network; Pinterest, an image-based network; and
Pinwheel, a network built around places.
Redpoint, an investor in BranchOut and Pinwheel, led the
investment round, which is fairly substantial for a company at
Path's level of development. Just over a year ago, Path raised
$8.65 million from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Index
Funds, and others.
Path limits users to networks of just 150 people, which
Morin has said is more in line with the number of meaningful
friendships people have in real life. A limited network is seen
as fostering more open dialog compared to a site where more
people may see a user's posts and interactions.