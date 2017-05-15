May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, is set to buy Patheon in a $5.2 billion cash deal, or $35 per share, implying a premium of about 35 percent on Patheon's Friday close.

DSM holds approximately 48.7 million shares in Patheon, making it its second largest shareholder with a 33.6 percent stake. The Dutch company said it has entered into a tender and support agreement with Thermo Fisher.

