March 8 Contract drugmaker Patheon Inc
reported a wider first-quarter loss on charges related to its
acquisition of Banner Pharmacaps.
Loss from continuing operations rose to $51.4 million, or 38
cents per share, from $19.3 million, or 15 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Patheon, which provides contract development and
manufacturing services to pharmaceutical companies, said revenue
rose 39 percent to $213.5 million.
The North Carolina-based company recorded a $29.1 million
refinancing charge. It booked acquisition-related costs of $4.4
million and restructuring charges of $4 million.
Patheon bought Banner Pharmacaps last year, which focuses on
gelatin-based oral drug delivery technology, for $255 million,
to expand its presence in the over-the-counter market and gain a
foothold in Mexico.
The company said it also took a $10.1 million charge related
to the closure of a manufacturing facility in Alberta.
Patheon shares closed at C$3.64 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday.