By Tom Hals
April 25 Patriarch Partners, the private equity
firm of flamboyant investor Lynn Tilton, is being sued for
allegedly refusing to provide financial records to the new
manager of the Zohar funds that she controlled until earlier
this year.
Filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery on Friday, the lawsuit
is the latest in a series of legal challenges for Patriarch
Partners, a firm with investments in more than 70 companies
including Dura Automotive and Dana fragrances.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, private
investors and an insurer have alleged in separate lawsuits that
Tilton and Patriarch have misrepresented the health of the Zohar
funds.
The latest lawsuit, filed by the Zohar funds, seeks a court
order requiring Patriarch to provide key information about
Zohar's holdings that is allegedly being withheld from the
funds' new manager.
A spokesman said in a statement on Monday that Patriarch
Partners has provided the new collateral manager with all
required collateral management books and records. In addition,
the spokesman said Patriarch has made its staff available to
answer questions regarding the materials provided and to conduct
follow-up searches for additional materials that the new manager
has requested.
Tilton, who was briefly the subject of a reality TV show
called "The Diva of Distressed," touts Patriarch's goal as
rescuing troubled companies and preserving American jobs.
Beginning in 2003, she established the Zohar funds and
raised $2.5 billion by selling securities to investors and then
used that money to buy loans from companies controlled by
Patriarch.
However, Zohar had no management and has paid Patriarch $500
million since the funds' inception to act as collateral manager
to select which loans that Zohar would buy, according to the
Zohar lawsuit.
In March, after one of the Zohar funds defaulted on its
notes, Patriarch was replaced as collateral manager by
Alvarez & Marsal, a restructuring advisory firm. Tilton said at
the time she looked forward to working with the new collateral
manager to ensure a smooth transition.
Alvarez has been unable to obtain such basic information as
a comprehensive list of Zohar's collateral and financial reports
needed to value the collateral, according to the Zohar lawsuit.
"Without the complete set of information necessary to
understand what it is they actually own, the Zohar funds are
left to grope in the dark, searching for their own assets and
struggling to understand what they can do with them or how to
properly report their true financial status to its investors,"
the complaint said.
The SEC, insurer MBIA and investors have alleged in separate
lawsuits that Patriarch used its position as Zohar collateral
manager to modify loans to benefit Patriarch companies, but did
not write down the value of Zohar's holdings.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Bernard Orr)