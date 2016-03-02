By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 2
NEW YORK, March 2 Lynn Tilton's Patriarch
Partners LLC has been sued over last week's abrupt firing of
roughly 1,200 workers at TransCare Corp, shortly after the
privately held ambulance company filed for bankruptcy
protection, court papers show.
TransCare workers accused Patriarch, whose portfolio
included the Brooklyn-based company, of failing to provide 60
days notice before terminating them without cause, violating
federal and state employment laws known as the WARN Act.
The lawsuits filed in the federal courts in Brooklyn and
Manhattan seek to recoup up to 60 days wages and benefits, plus
unpaid wages for work performed prior to TransCare's bankruptcy.
Patriarch, through a spokesman, declined to comment.
Tilton specializes in "distressed" investing, and her firm
has more than 70 companies in its portfolio.
TransCare and several affiliates filed for Chapter 7
protection, which is used in liquidations, on Feb. 24.
The complaints said TransCare told workers on that day that
a restructuring would last several months, but changed course
the following day and shut down a variety of operations,
including its NYC 911 service.
"Given Patriarch's ownership and control of TransCare, and
its primary role in directing the shutdown and TransCare's
bankruptcy, Patriarch was the employer of TransCare's employees
and is liable for the violation of the WARN Act resulting from
the shutdown," the complaints said.
The complaints included Tilton's Feb. 24 tweet that "the
legacy & heart of TransCare will live on in the business units &
700 jobs we saved. Very sad certain businesses will wind down."
A bankruptcy lawyer for TransCare did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The cases are Eisenstadt v. Patriarch Partners LLC et al,
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 16-01009;
and Garcia v. Patriarch Partners LLC et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 16-01596. The bankruptcy case
is In re: TransCare Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-10407.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G
Crosse)