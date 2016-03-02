(Adds Patriarch statement, third lawsuit)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 2 Lynn Tilton's Patriarch
Partners LLC has been sued over last week's abrupt firing of
roughly 1,200 workers at TransCare Corp, shortly after the
privately held ambulance company filed for bankruptcy
protection, court papers show.
TransCare workers accused Patriarch, whose portfolio
included the Brooklyn-based company, of failing to provide 60
days notice before terminating them without cause, violating
federal and state employment laws known as the WARN Act.
Three lawsuits filed in various New York City federal courts
seek to recoup up to 60 days wages and benefits, plus unpaid
wages for work performed prior to TransCare's bankruptcy. One of
the lawsuits also names TransCare as a defendant.
Patriarch, in a statement on Wednesday, called claims
accusing it of WARN Act violations "utterly specious since
neither Patriarch Partners nor Lynn Tilton were the employer
here. We will vigorously defend ourselves against these
meritless claims."
A bankruptcy lawyer for TransCare did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Tilton specializes in "distressed" investing, and her firm
has more than 70 companies in its portfolio.
TransCare and several affiliates filed for Chapter 7
protection, which is used in liquidations, on Feb. 24.
Workers alleged that TransCare told them that day that a
restructuring would last several months, but changed course the
following day and shut down a variety of operations, including
its NYC 911 service.
"Given Patriarch's ownership and control of TransCare, and
its primary role in directing the shutdown and TransCare's
bankruptcy, Patriarch was the employer of TransCare's employees
and is liable for the violation of the WARN Act resulting from
the shutdown," two of the complaints said.
Tilton tweeted on Feb. 24 that "the legacy & heart of
TransCare will live on in the business units & 700 jobs we
saved. Very sad certain businesses will wind down."
The cases are Eisenstadt v. Patriarch Partners LLC et al,
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 16-01009;
Garcia v. Patriarch Partners LLC et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 16-01596; and Ien v TransCare
Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 16-ap-01033. The bankruptcy case is In re: TransCare
Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
16-10407.
