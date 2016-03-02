(Adds Patriarch statement, third lawsuit)

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, March 2 Lynn Tilton's Patriarch Partners LLC has been sued over last week's abrupt firing of roughly 1,200 workers at TransCare Corp, shortly after the privately held ambulance company filed for bankruptcy protection, court papers show.

TransCare workers accused Patriarch, whose portfolio included the Brooklyn-based company, of failing to provide 60 days notice before terminating them without cause, violating federal and state employment laws known as the WARN Act.

Three lawsuits filed in various New York City federal courts seek to recoup up to 60 days wages and benefits, plus unpaid wages for work performed prior to TransCare's bankruptcy. One of the lawsuits also names TransCare as a defendant.

Patriarch, in a statement on Wednesday, called claims accusing it of WARN Act violations "utterly specious since neither Patriarch Partners nor Lynn Tilton were the employer here. We will vigorously defend ourselves against these meritless claims."

A bankruptcy lawyer for TransCare did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tilton specializes in "distressed" investing, and her firm has more than 70 companies in its portfolio.

TransCare and several affiliates filed for Chapter 7 protection, which is used in liquidations, on Feb. 24.

Workers alleged that TransCare told them that day that a restructuring would last several months, but changed course the following day and shut down a variety of operations, including its NYC 911 service.

"Given Patriarch's ownership and control of TransCare, and its primary role in directing the shutdown and TransCare's bankruptcy, Patriarch was the employer of TransCare's employees and is liable for the violation of the WARN Act resulting from the shutdown," two of the complaints said.

Tilton tweeted on Feb. 24 that "the legacy & heart of TransCare will live on in the business units & 700 jobs we saved. Very sad certain businesses will wind down."

The cases are Eisenstadt v. Patriarch Partners LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 16-01009; Garcia v. Patriarch Partners LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-01596; and Ien v TransCare Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-ap-01033. The bankruptcy case is In re: TransCare Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-10407. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)