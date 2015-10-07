By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 A $22 million deal between the
Aluminum Company of America and Patriot Coal Corp has been
abandoned as the coal company seeks to finalize its bankruptcy
plan, which U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton criticized last week as "outrageous."
Patriot Coal of Scott Depot, West Virginia, has
told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge it is running low on cash and
needed court approval for its reorganization plan to avoid a
liquidation. Clinton has said the company's plan would deprive
retired workers of healthcare benefits.
As part of that plan, Alcoa Inc was set to pay
Patriot $22 million to dissolve a joint venture called the Squaw
Creek Coal Company, which operated a mine in Warrick County,
Indiana.
A Patriot subsidiary operated the mine and employed those
working there, and, in return, Alcoa reimbursed Patriot for some
of the workers' benefits.
Clinton, who is running for the Democratic Party nomination
for the November 2016 presidential race, said Friday that
Patriot's bankruptcy plan "must be stopped" because it did not
preserve the retirement benefits that had been promised to its
workers.
"Patriot Coal is trying to take $18 million of the $22
million put aside for retired coal miners, wives and widows and
use it to pay its lawyers instead," Clinton said in a statement,
referencing the Indiana mine.
A Patriot spokesman declined to comment. Alcoa did not
respond to a request to comment.
The deal with Alcoa that was withdrawn on Wednesday is one
piece of Patriot's bankruptcy plan, which has also involved
auctioning off its assets. The bulk of its mines will go to
privately held Blackhawk Mining of Lexington, Kentucky, with
some additional assets going to the nonprofit Virginia
Conservation Legacy Fund.
Patriot postponed a Tuesday hearing in the matter as it
tried to reach a final deal with its creditors. Patriot's lead
attorney told the court that an agreement had been reached with
all but one key objector.
An issue in Patriot's bankruptcy has been its obligation to
pay healthcare benefits for its retirees. Patriot has told the
court that potential buyers of its assets are unwilling to
assume those obligations, specifically those promised to 969
non-union workers.
The United Mine Workers of America is currently negotiating
with Blackhawk and VCLF over obligations to unionized workers at
Patriot mines.
A U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, is reviewing
Patriot's proposals at a Wednesday hearing.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker; additional reporting by Tom Hals
and Gary Robertson; Editing by David Gregorio)