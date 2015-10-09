By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND
RICHMOND V.A. Oct 8 A U.S. bankruptcy court
approved Patriot Coal's restructuring plan at a hearing on
Thursday, including the sale of a major part of its mines and
coal reserves to privately held Blackhawk Mining of Lexington,
Kentucky.
Patriot Coal, based in Scott Depot, West
Virginia, filed for bankruptcy in May, its second in three
years, listing assets and liabilities of more than $1 billion
each.
Struggling with plunging prices and a distressed coal
market, it had warned it was running low on cash and needed
court approval for its plan of reorganization to avoid a
liquidation.
In his ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips said the
reorganization plan "makes the most of a very difficult
situation."
The Virginia Conservation Fund, Inc, will also take a small
share of Patriot's assets, with plans to do environmental
reclamations for some of its properties.
In a statement on Thursday, Patriot Coal said it still
expected a majority of employees at its mining operations to be
offered jobs once the transactions are completed.
"These transactions preserve jobs, help ensure environmental
obligations are handled in a responsible manner and maximize
value for creditors," CEO Bob Bennett said.
The sales are expected to close within a few weeks and are
subject to certain closing conditions.
After compromises on all sides, Patriot Attorney Stephen
Hessler said Patriot's final bankruptcy plan was "largely
consensual" among creditors, except for fierce opposition from
Cortland Capital Market Services, a term lender.
Cortland attorney Jeffrey Jonas said the creditor went from
getting a value recovery of 80 percent to zero between Patriot's
third and fourth amended plans.
Some language in the bankruptcy plan is still in dispute,
and Judge Phillips has scheduled a hearing on Friday to work out
any lingering issues. Contract related objections to the plan
will be heard during a hearing scheduled for later in October.
On Wednesday, Patriot Coal abandoned a $22 million deal with
the Aluminum Company of America, helping to smooth the path for
support for its reorganization plan.
Last week, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton described the deal with Alcoa as "outrageous" for its
treatment of coal miners' retirement benefits.
(Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Ken Wills)