NEW YORK Aug 8 Facing a potential default on its bankruptcy loans, Patriot Coal convinced its debtor-in-possession (DIP) lenders to relax financial covenants as the company attempts to exit bankruptcy.

Patriot Coal notified lenders in late July that the company's operating earnings would likely fall short of third quarter targets required in the DIP credit agreement. A default on the DIP financing could have enabled DIP lenders to stop funding the company for the remainder of Patriot's Chapter 11 case.

Lenders wound up executing an agreement Wednesday night to lower the operating earnings thresholds in return for additional fees. DIP revolver lenders backing the $125 million bankruptcy credit line would receive a payment of 0.50 percent of their commitment. Meanwhile, the DIP term loan lenders would receive a 1.5 percent fee on their outstanding $375 million first-out and $302 million second-out loan tranches.

Patriot previously offered the DIP term loan lenders a 0.5 percent fee.

The amended loan agreement also requires Patriot Coal to obtain committed bankruptcy exit financing by October 31.

One lender involved in the negotiations explained that the broader lender group does not want to see a liquidation of the company, but did want to some extract some fees for this concession.

Patriot Coal held $206 million of cash on its balance sheet at the end of May, according to court filings.

The company blamed low metallurgical coal prices for its financial underperformance. Last month, Walter Energy, another major domestic miner of metallurgical coal, which is used in steel production, requested similar financial relief from its lenders.

Walter Energy paid loan amendment fees to its lenders and temporarily cut its dividend until the company's leverage metrics fell below specified levels.

A bankruptcy hearing to approve the Patriot amendment is scheduled for August 20.