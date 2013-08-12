Aug 12 Bankrupt Patriot Coal Corp
said it had reached a new labor deal with its miners' union,
avoiding more drastic cutbacks the company was authorized to
impose earlier this year.
In a statement on Monday, Patriot said it struck a deal for
new collective bargaining agreements and retiree healthcare
benefits, which members of the United Mine Workers of America
must ratify. Terms of the deal have yet to be filed publicly on
Patriot's electronic bankruptcy docket.
Bennett Hatfield, the company's chief executive, lauded the
conclusion of "difficult" negotiations.
"Both parties want to preserve jobs and protect healthcare
benefits for retirees by keeping Patriot on track for
reorganization, and not liquidation," Hatfield said in a
statement.
Union President Cecil Roberts cited "several weeks of nearly
around-the-clock negotiations."
"I believe we have reached something that can be taken to
the membership for ratification," Roberts said in a statement on
Monday.
Bankruptcy Judge Kathy Surratt-States, overseeing Patriot's
restructuring in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis, in May
signed off on a request by Patriot to cease pension
contributions and convert retiree healthcare to an outside fund.
The request was made under bankruptcy rules that allow
debtors to abandon costly employment contracts, a key point of
leverage for bankrupt companies looking to save money by
changing their labor cost structures.
It is unclear how the deal announced on Monday will compare
to Patriot's proposal, though it will almost certainly still
require significant concessions from the union.
Patriot declared bankruptcy in 2012, saying it needed $150
million in annual labor cost savings to regain profitability.
The United Mine Workers, which represent 1,700 current Patriot
workers and 13,000 retirees and their relatives, have fought
tooth-and-nail to salvage benefits, staging several rallies.
The union has also sued Peabody Energy Co, which
created Patriot through a 2007 spinoff, saying that company
should fund benefits Patriot cannot afford. The union believes
Peabody designed Patriot to fail, knowingly loading it up with
costly liabilities and few valuable assets.
The union said it is planning a rally on Tuesday at
Peabody's St. Louis headquarters.
