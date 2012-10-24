* Patriot Coal bankruptcy puts health care, pensions at risk
* Miners say Peabody and Arch, which spun off Patriot,
should pay
By Nick Brown
Oct 24 Peabody Energy Corp. and Arch
Coal Inc. are being sued by mine workers who say the
companies have an obligation to pay pension and health care
benefits that were transferred to Patriot Coal in a
2007 spinoff.
Eight mine workers, as well as their union, the United Mine
Workers of America, are seeking class action status in a lawsuit
filed on Wednesday in federal court in West Virginia.
The roughly 10,000 union members whose benefits were
transferred in the spinoff are worried that Patriot, in Chapter
11 bankruptcy, will try to take advantage of laws allowing
bankrupt companies to cut retiree health care and pensions. In
court papers related to its bankruptcy filing, Patriot said its
current retiree obligations are untenable.
Spokesmen for Patriot and Arch did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
The union is determined to salvage benefits by going after
Peabody and Arch, which it accuses of dumping costly obligations
onto Patriot.
In an interview last week, Arthur Traynor, a lawyer for the
union, told Reuters the goal "is not to get money out of
Patriot."
"We're going to go back and talk to the people who are
responsible, who made these gentlemen the promise of health
care, and that's Peabody and Arch.
"(But) Peabody and Arch, apparently, don't want to pay
that," he said.
The lawsuit is filed in West Virginia, where most of
Patriot's operations are based. The union wants Patriot's
bankruptcy to play out in West Virginia, saying its members
would have more of a voice there.
Patriot filed for Chapter 11 in New York despite not having
operations in the state. The union has asked that the case be
moved to West Virginia, a request still pending in bankruptcy
court in Manhattan.
The bankruptcy is In re Patriot Coal Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12900.
The lawsuit is Howe et al v. Peabody Holding Co LLC et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of West Virginia, case
number unavailable.