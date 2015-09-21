WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 21 Bankrupt Patriot Coal Corp will hold an auction on Monday for its assets after multiple interested buyers emerged late last week to challenge an agreed deal with Blackhawk Mining LLC.

"Patriot has received multiple qualified bids for substantially all of its assets," the company said in a statement on Monday.

It did not identify the parties that qualified over the weekend to bid or say how many bidders will participate in the auction, which will be held in the New York law offices of the Kirkland & Ellis law firm.

Patriot said it would announce the outcome of private auction after it concludes.

Patriot filed for its second bankruptcy in three years in May, and has warned it is rapidly running out of cash and urgently needs to complete a sale of its mines in West Virginia and reserves in other states.

Blackhawk has proposed acquiring Patriot's assets not for cash but by issuing to Patriot's creditors new debt and a stake in the company that will own the assets.

In recent weeks, Blackhawk has run into problems financing its deal and revised its proposal. That has upset creditors who are likely to get less of what they are owed.

On Friday, Barclays, the agent for Patriot's $200 million credit facility, filed a motion to convert the miner's bankruptcy to a Chapter 7, or a piecemeal liquidation.

Judge Keith Phillips in Richmond, Virginia, who is overseeing the case, said last week he would only hear Barclays request if Patriot failed to confirm its proposed bankruptcy plan, which is built around the sale of its assets.

A hearing to confirm its plan is scheduled for Oct. 5.

The case is Patriot Coal Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia, No. 15-32450 (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware Editing bhy W Simon)