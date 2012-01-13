* Says to idle 2 production units
* To close 3 contractor-operated mines
* Shares down 11 pct
Jan 13 Patriot Coal Corp said it
will idle two production units and three contractor-operated
mines in West Virginia as export demand for metallurgical coal
wanes amid a weak global economy.
St. Louis, Missouri-based Patriot Coal's shares fell 11
percent in morning trade Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock was one of the biggest percentage losers on the
exchange.
Demand for metallurgical -- or steel-making -- coal has been
hit in the past few months as a global slowdown forces countries
such as China -- the world's largest importer of the commodity
-- to keep a tab on spending. Also, Australian shipments
continue to be strong, hurting U.S. companies.
"Production cuts are good for the stock. They have the
foresight to come up with a flexible plan as most mining
companies cannot cut production quickly," Iberia Capital
Partners analyst David Beard said.
Met coal prices will continue to fall in the first half of
the year as steel demand bottoms. After that, demand will go up
as a rebound is expected in Europe and China, Beard said.
In October, UBS analysts said steel output growth in China
could halve in 2012. This could cut coking coal consumption by
13 million tonnes.
"As world economies return to normal growth rates, we expect
a resumption of the longer-term growth trend for metallurgical
coal demand that should allow us to bring much of this
production back on line," Chief Executive Richard Whiting said
in a statement.
Thermal coal-focused company Patriot Coal had been focusing
on the lucrative metallurgical coal last year to tap into the
strong demand in Asian markets. It had said in November it
expects higher pricing and strong export demand.