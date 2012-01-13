* Says to idle 2 production units

Jan 13 Patriot Coal Corp said it will idle two production units and three contractor-operated mines in West Virginia as export demand for metallurgical coal wanes amid a weak global economy.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Patriot Coal's shares fell 11 percent in morning trade Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock was one of the biggest percentage losers on the exchange.

Demand for metallurgical -- or steel-making -- coal has been hit in the past few months as a global slowdown forces countries such as China -- the world's largest importer of the commodity -- to keep a tab on spending. Also, Australian shipments continue to be strong, hurting U.S. companies.

"Production cuts are good for the stock. They have the foresight to come up with a flexible plan as most mining companies cannot cut production quickly," Iberia Capital Partners analyst David Beard said.

Met coal prices will continue to fall in the first half of the year as steel demand bottoms. After that, demand will go up as a rebound is expected in Europe and China, Beard said.

In October, UBS analysts said steel output growth in China could halve in 2012. This could cut coking coal consumption by 13 million tonnes.

"As world economies return to normal growth rates, we expect a resumption of the longer-term growth trend for metallurgical coal demand that should allow us to bring much of this production back on line," Chief Executive Richard Whiting said in a statement.

Thermal coal-focused company Patriot Coal had been focusing on the lucrative metallurgical coal last year to tap into the strong demand in Asian markets. It had said in November it expects higher pricing and strong export demand.