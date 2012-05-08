* Q1 rev down 13 pct to $502.6 mln
* Q1 adj loss $0.61/shr vs est loss $0.40/shr
* Sees 2012 sales volume of 25-27 mln tons vs 31.1 mln tons
a year ago
* Shares up as much as 7 pct on loan pact
May 8 Patriot Coal Corp expects lower
sales volume this year because of a slump in U.S. consumption of
thermal coal used to generate power, as electricity producers
increasingly favor plants powered by cheap natural gas.
Patriot shares, however, rose nearly 7 percent to $5.74
after the company said it signed an agreement for a $625 million
revolving credit facility and term loan.
Analysts said the commitment would ease concerns about
refinancing of $200 million in convertible notes due 2013.
"Most importantly to shareholders, this relieves share
dilution worries due to a potential refinancing of the
convertible notes," said Lucas Pipes, an analyst at Brean
Murray, Carret & Co.
Patriot also renegotiated a legacy customer contract priced
below cost with deliveries through 2017. It said the contract
volume of about 1.6 million tons per year will now be available
for sale at market price.
U.S. energy companies in the past few years have either shut
down or have planned retirement of more than 30,000 megawatts
(MW) of coal-fired units due to more-stringent environmental
rules, a weak power market and a switch to gas-fired generators.
"U.S. electricity generators are undergoing a major
structural change in their operating portfolios as they respond
to low natural gas prices and challenging environmental
regulations," Patriot Coal Chief Executive Richard Whiting said
in a statement.
Natural gas, whose prices have dipped to decade-lows
due to a supply glut, has been cheaper than coal since 2010.
St. Louis, Missouri-based Patriot said it had been
approached by some customers during the first quarter to cancel
or delay shipments contracted for 2012 delivery and that it
continues to have discussions with them.
MORE OUTPUT CUTS?
The company said a mild winter had pushed up inventories at
utilities to over 200 million tons at the end of March.
Contracts and production could be affected in 2013 if
inventories remain high, it said.
Patriot has idled mines and cut its workforce to deal with
falling demand. On Tuesday, the company said it has cut about
1,000 jobs since the beginning of the year. Earlier in the year,
it idled three Central Appalachian mines, its Big Mountain
complex in West Virginia, and a mine in Kentucky to cut annual
thermal coal production by over four million tons.
Patriot Coal, a spin-off from Peabody Energy Corp,
said it expects full-year sales volume of 25 million tons to 27
million tons, lower than 31.1 million tons it sold last year.
STRONG EXPORTS
Patriot said it is likely to ship between six million and
seven million tons of thermal coal overseas in 2012, nearly
double the 3.8 million tons it shipped last year.
"A strong global thermal market is driving higher U.S.
exports, partially offsetting the weaker domestic demand,"
Whiting said.
Coal miners, beset by a deteriorating domestic market, are
chasing foreign sales, making the United States a top world coal
exporter.
Patriot's first-quarter adjusted loss was 61 cents per
share, which was more than analysts' estimates of 40 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.