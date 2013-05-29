UPDATE 2-Most bad loans in Italian banks do not require quick sale - Visco
* Head of Bank of Italy tries to reduce pressure on ailing lenders
May 29 Bankrupt Patriot Coal Corp. can reject collective bargaining agreements, cease pension contributions and convert retiree healthcare to an outside fund as part of its plan to save $150 million a year in labor costs, a court ruled on Wednesday.
Judge Kathy Surratt-States of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis said Patriot Coal, which filed for bankruptcy last year, might have been a victim of unwarranted optimism about future prospects but that unions shared some blame.
"Unions generally try to bargain for the best deal for their members, however, there is likely some responsibility to be absorbed for demanding benefits that the employer cannot realistically fund in perpetuity, particularly given the availability of sophisticated actuarial analysts and cost trend experts," she wrote in a 102-page opinion.
* Head of Bank of Italy tries to reduce pressure on ailing lenders
* Says Government of Cantabria has granted to postpone and to split into installments the payment of the company's privileged debt, which derives from arrangement with creditors