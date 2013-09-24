BRIEF-Wallenstam in LoI with Mölndal for apartment construction
* WALLENSTAM AB - WALLENSTAM IN LETTER OF INTENT WITH MÖLNDAL FOR APARTMENT CONSTRUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Sept 24 German real estate company Patrizia Immobilien said late on Monday it agreed to buy 36 office buildings valued at about 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) on behalf of a consortium of investors.
Patrizia, listed in Germany's smallcap index SDAX, will pass the 450,000 square metres of office space it will acquire from Austrian real estate group CA Immo along to a real estate fund held by a consortium of institutional investors based in German speaking countries. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* WALLENSTAM AB - WALLENSTAM IN LETTER OF INTENT WITH MÖLNDAL FOR APARTMENT CONSTRUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).