(Repeats to add names of reporters)

FRANKFURT Feb 13 Real estate group Patrizia Immobilien is poised to win the bid to acquire the real estate assets of Germany's biggest public-sector bank LBBW, three people close to the negotiations said on Monday.

Patrizia has offered a price of between 1.3 billion euros ($1.71 billion) and 1.5 billion euros, one of the sources said.

LBBW launched the sale of the assets, which comprise 21,500 flats, last year to comply with European Union requirements following a bailout in the financial crisis.

"The tendency (in favor of Patrizia) is clear", one of the sources said, adding, however, that the deal could still fall apart due to political reasons.

While Patrizia is said to have offered the highest price, the other bidder -- a consortium of five cities and municipally owned companies -- had wanted to pay more attention to social concerns of tenants.

A decision is expected to be made at the LBBW board meeting later on Monday. There are several politicians on the board, including the Lord Mayor of the city of Stuttgart, one of the cities in the consortium.

The companies declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting By Christian Kraemer, Arno Schuetze, Kathrin Joes and Alexander Huebner)