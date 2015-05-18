FRANKFURT May 18 German real estate company Patrizia Immobilien is close to a deal to buy around 14,000 residential properties in Germany for around 900 million euros ($1.03 billion), a source familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

Patrizia Immobilien will take over the properties, around 5,000 of which are in Berlin and the rest in major towns in western Germany, from a Scandinavian real estate fund, the person said.

The German company beat out a rival bidder from the United States, the source added.

Patrizia Immobilien declined to comment.

