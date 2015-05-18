FRANKFURT May 18 Patrizia Immobilien has purchased a Scandinavian real estate fund with more than 14,000 residential properties in Germany for about 900 million euros ($1.03 billion), the German real estate company said on Monday.

Patrizia Immobilien will take over the properties, around 5,000 of which are in Berlin and the rest in major towns in western Germany, from the fund's 8,400 Norwegian and Swedish owners, the company said in a statement.

The fund, which also includes 500 residential units in Umea, Sweden, is in good condition, with vacancy less than 4 percent, Patrizia said.

"This off-market transaction demonstrates that, with its pan-European positioning, Patrizia is capable of seeking out attractive real estate investments not only through established channels," Patrizia's Chief Executive Wolfgang Egger said.

A source familiar with the transaction told Reuters earlier that the German company beat out a rival bidder from the United States.

($1 = 0.8740 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Ludwig Burger)