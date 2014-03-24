BRIEF-VBARE Iberian Properties signs loan contracts for 1.7 mln euros
* Signs 15 year loan agreements with Banco Sabadell for 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million)
FRANKFURT, March 24 Patrizia Immobilien AG : * Says plans capital increase from capital reserves by issuing bonus shares * Says share capital will increase from a current total of EUR 63,077,300 to
EUR 69,385,030 * Says new shares will carry dividend rights from the beginning of the 2014
fiscal year * Says each shareholder will receive one additional new share for every ten
existing shares
* Authorizes GM to start works for issuance of Secondary Subordinated bonds or debt instruments outside Turkey worth $ 50-100 million or equivalent