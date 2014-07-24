BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings appoints Han Xiaosheng as president
Jan 24 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd : * Says co appoints Han Xiaosheng as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7ysas1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 24 Patrizia Immobilien AG : * Patrizia AG says has signed a purchase agreement to buy a
portfolio of 5,500 residential units in the Netherlands * Says the purchase price is EUR 578 million * Says the seller is the Dutch housing association Vestia Source text for Eikon:
Jan 24 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd : * Says co appoints Han Xiaosheng as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7ysas1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 24 Jiangsu Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. :
TAIPEI, Jan 24 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday in cautious trade in the last session before a long holiday break and as the local dollar strengthened to levels not seen in over three months. As of 0323 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,449.85 points, after closing up 1 percent at a fresh year-and-a-half high in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged. The gains came as the Taiwan dollar st