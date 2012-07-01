LONDON, July 2 Patron Capital, the owner of British five-a-side football company Powerleague, is weighing an offer for rival Goals Soccer Centres in a move that could trigger a bidding war with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.

The newspaper said it understood Patron Capital had started due diligence and was close to tabling an offer for Goals Soccer Centres, which is listed on London's AIM market.

Goals Soccer Centres, which runs 42 five-a-side football sites in Britain, received an approach from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in April.

Britain's takeover regulator has given the Canadian pension fund a deadline of July 9 to table a firm bid for the company.