LONDON, July 2 Patron Capital, the owner of
British five-a-side football company Powerleague, is weighing an
offer for rival Goals Soccer Centres in a move that
could trigger a bidding war with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan,
the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.
The newspaper said it understood Patron Capital had started
due diligence and was close to tabling an offer for Goals Soccer
Centres, which is listed on London's AIM market.
Goals Soccer Centres, which runs 42 five-a-side football
sites in Britain, received an approach from Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan in April.
Britain's takeover regulator has given the Canadian pension
fund a deadline of July 9 to table a firm bid for the company.