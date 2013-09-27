BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Sept 27 Shares of wind farm operator Pattern Energy Group Inc rose 10 percent in their debut, valuing the company at about $1.24 billion.
The company raised about $352 million after pricing its IPO of 16 million Class A common stock at $22 per share, just above its expected price range.
The California-based company has interests in eight wind power projects in the United States, Canada and Chile with a combined capacity of 1,041 megawatts.
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.