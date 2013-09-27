Sept 27 Shares of wind farm operator Pattern Energy Group Inc rose 10 percent in their debut, valuing the company at about $1.24 billion.

The company raised about $352 million after pricing its IPO of 16 million Class A common stock at $22 per share, just above its expected price range.

The California-based company has interests in eight wind power projects in the United States, Canada and Chile with a combined capacity of 1,041 megawatts.