July 1 Patterson Cos Inc said it would sell its business that makes products to help patients' recovery to private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners for $715 million.

Patterson, which also makes dental products and veterinary supplies, said it would use the proceeds to pay down debt.

The company had said earlier this year that it planned to sell the rehabilitation business. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)