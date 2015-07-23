July 23 Land rig provider Patterson-UTI Energy
Inc swung to a quarterly loss as oil and gas producers
cut back on drilling amid a steep drop in crude prices.
The company reported a net loss of about $19 million, or 13
cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared
with a profit of $54.3 million, or 37 cents per share, a year
earlier. The company also posted a profit in the first quarter.
Revenue fell nearly 38 percent to $472.8
million.
The latest quarter results include a charge of $4.1 million
related to the impairment of certain oil and natural gas
properties, the company said.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anannya Pramanick in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)