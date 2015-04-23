April 23 Land rig provider Patterson-UTI Energy Inc reported a 74 percent drop in quarterly profit as weak oil prices weighed on drilling activity and costs rose.

Net income fell to $9.1 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $34.8 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Snyder, Texas-based company's revenue fell 3 percent to $657.7 million.

The results include charges of $15.7 million, the company said. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)