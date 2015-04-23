(Adds details from release, background)

April 23 Oil drilling contractors Patterson-UTI Energy Inc and Helmerich & Payne Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profits as demand for their hi-tech rigs remained resilient despite the slump in crude prices.

Demand for new, faster rigs continues to be strong as they help oil and gas companies cut costs and operate more efficiently.

The strong demand has helped Patterson-UTI and Helmerich & Payne offset a drop in drilling activities due to a near 45 percent fall in crude prices since June last year.

Excluding one-time items, Patterson-UTI earned 6 cents per share in the first quarter, above the average analyst estimate of 3 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Helmerich & Payne reported adjusted profit of 96 cents per share in the second quarter, beating average estimate of 79 cents.

However, both companies said they expected their rig counts to fall in the current quarter.

Helmerich & Payne forecast contracted land rigs to fall to 165 rigs in the current quarter from 179 at the end of March.

Patterson-UTI said it expects the number of rigs to fall to 101 in the current quarter from 165 in the first quarter.

Helmerich & Payne, which recorded gains of about $47 million due to early termination of contracts, said operating revenue fell marginally to $883.1 million.

Patterson-UTI, which gained $15.8 million from early termination of drilling contracts, said revenue fell 3 percent to $657.7 million.

