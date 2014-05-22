May 22 A group of Ecuadorean villagers is urging
a judge to reconsider his acceptance of a settlement resolving
claims that law firm Patton Boggs tried to enforce a fraudulent
multibillion-dollar pollution judgment against Chevron Corp
.
Patton Boggs agreed on May 7 to pay Chevron $15 million to
settle allegations that it represented a group of Ecuadorean
villagers seeking to enforce a fraudulent 2011 $18 billion
judgment awarded for damages to their country's rainforest.
Patton Boggs agreed to cooperate with Chevron in discovery
related to the case and expressed regret for its involvement in
the matter.
On Wednesday night, the Ecuadoreans filed a motion in New
York federal court asking U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who
accepted the settlement on May 7, to reconsider and issue an
order blocking the deal on the grounds that it was unethical.
The motion was filed by the villagers' lawyer, Steven
Donziger. In March, Kaplan ruled that Donziger had used "corrupt
means," including bribery to secure the 2011 judgment. Donziger
is appealing.
In Wednesday's motion, Donziger said: "This court should not
place its stamp of approval on what amounts to an abandonment of
indigent clients."
By expressing regret and providing "disclosure of client
information" as part of the settlement, Patton Boggs violated
professional legal ethical codes "and is therefore contrary to
law and public policy," the motion said.
Donziger also said the 300-lawyer firm had settled to pave
the way for a merger between it and the 1,300-lawyer Squire
Sanders. Donziger's motion comes as the firms are in the final
stages of merger talks.
Patton Boggs managing partner Edward Newberry and general
counsel Charles "Rick" Talisman did not respond to requests for
comment.
Rebecca Roiphe, a law professor with New York Law School,
said any objection to a settlement after it is accepted by a
court is a "long shot" and that the judge was unlikely to block
the deal based on claims of ethical violations.
(Reporting by Casey Sullivan; Editing by Noeleen Walder and
Lisa Von Ahn)