BRIEF-Kyorin holdings likely will see 10 percent rise in group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
Nov 5 Paul Hartmann AG :
* Nine-month revenue of 1,374.4 million euros, up 3.3 pct
* Says EBIT as per Sept. 30 improved by 20.3 pct to 90.1 million euros
* Nie-month net income 57.1 million euros, up 21.5 pct
* Expects for fiscal year moderate growth in sales and moderate increase in EBIT Source text - bit.ly/1Go9RVm Further company coverage:
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 17 Arkansas has not called off its plans to begin an unprecedented series of executions on Monday despite federal and state court rulings that temporarily halted the lethal injections of eight death row inmates.