May 11 Paul Hastings LLP said Vadim Avdeychik
joined as counsel in the law firm's investment management group
of corporate practice in New York.
Avdeychik was recently vice president and counsel at
Allianz SE's asset management unit Pimco and assistant
secretary to Pimco-managed closed-end funds.
Prior to that, he was an associate at law firm Willkie Farr
and Gallagher LLP.
Avdeychik specializes in counseling mutual funds, closed-end
funds, exchange-traded funds, business development companies,
hedge funds and their investment advisers.
