LONDON Jan 9 Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney has
ended weeks of speculation in the music press and confirmed the
title of his next album -- "Kisses on the Bottom".
The record, to be released on Feb. 6 and 7, includes two new
tracks called "My Valentine" and "Only Our Hearts" and a
collection of standards McCartney grew up listening to as a
child.
The title prompted NME music magazine to issue a "50 worst
album titles in history" list including REO Speedwagon's "You
Can Tune a Piano But You Can't Tuna Fish" and Charlotte Church's
"Tissues And Issues".
On his website, McCartney explained that the name of his new
album came from the lyrics of opening number "I'm Gonna Sit
Right Down And Write Myself A Letter" made famous by Fats Waller
in 1935.
The song opens with the lines:
"I'm gonna sit right down and write myself a letter and make
believe it came from you; I'm gonna write words oh so sweet.
They're gonna knock me off of my feet. A lot of kisses on the
bottom, I'll be glad I got 'em'."
The album is described as "a deeply personal journey through
classic American compositions that, in some cases, a young Paul
first heard his father perform on piano at home."
It features Diana Krall and her band as well as guest
appearances by Eric Clapton and Stevie Wonder.
