TOKYO May 20 Former Beatle Paul McCartney has
cancelled his Japanese "Out There" tour due to a worsening viral
infection and requires complete rest, concert organizers said on
Tuesday.
There was no word on what would happen to the rest of his
Asian tour. His next show is set for Seoul on May 28.
McCartney, 71, had already cancelled two Tokyo performances
but was set to play at the fabled Budokan on Wednesday and in
the western city of Osaka on Saturday. He last toured Japan in
November for a series of packed concerts.
"I was really looking forward to playing in Japan again
after we had such an amazing time here in November," he said in
a statement, adding that it was "hugely disappointing."
"I'd like to thank my Japanese fans for their love, messages
of support and understanding."
McCartney fell ill after arriving in Japan last week.
Organizers said on Tuesday that doctors have ordered him to take
"complete rest."
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)