BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community Co's unit enters limited partnership agreement
* General partner, limited partner A, limited partner B and Yangzhou Huiyin, entered into limited partnership agreement
NEW YORK, July 10 Hedge fund titan John Paulson suffered another difficult month in June, when one of his biggest portfolios, the Advantage Plus fund, lost 8 percent, leaving it down 18 percent for the year, a person familiar with the number said Tuesday.
During the first half of 2012, Paulson's gold fund also suffered heavy losses.
* General partner, limited partner A, limited partner B and Yangzhou Huiyin, entered into limited partnership agreement
* Says it plans to issue domestic unsecured investment corporation bonds for 15 billion yen from June 30 to Dec. 31