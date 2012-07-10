By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, July 10 An already very bad year is
looking even worse for hedge fund industry titan John Paulson
after a bet against Europe lost many of his funds more money
last month.
For the year, one of Paulson's biggest portfolios, the
Advantage Plus fund, is off 18 percent. His gold fund is down 23
percent and June's declines took a bite out of the gains in some
of his other funds, according to two investors familiar with the
numbers but unable to discuss them publicly.
The numbers put Paulson among the $2 trillion hedge fund
industry's worst performers, a dubious distinction he first
earned last year when the Advantage Plus fund lost more than
half its value.
Paulson, who earned $15 billion with his bet against the
overheated housing market, has been closely watched for years
as thousands of wealthy investors poured billions of dollars in
new money into hedge funds.
Known for making big bets and sticking with them for a long
time, Paulson now looks out of step with the industry, where the
average fund gained 1.7 percent during the first half.
His assets have shrunk from $38 billion in early 2011 to
about $22 billion now.
A spokesman for Paulson declined to comment.
Paulson broke the bad news of fresh losses in June to his
wealthy clients only o n T uesday, days after many of the
industry's most-watched fund managers reported their numbers.
His Advantage Plus fund tumbled 8 percent in June, while the
gold fund slipped 0.6 percent. But his Credit fund lost 2.8
percent, leaving it up 2.2 percent for the year, while his
Recovery fund lost 2.3 percent, up only 3.5 percent for the
year. The Partners fund fell 2.5 percent last month and is up
2.5 percent for the year.
Most of the losses stemmed from Paulson's bets against
Europe, where more political wrangling helped stave off further
declines. But he told investors he believes the efforts will
prove insufficient, proving his bearish bets right in the long
term.
"The risk of a European financial crisis is the largest risk
in the market," Paulson wrote in a letter to clients. But he
added: "Our funds are positioned to protect capital when market
gyrations produce draw downs."
For many investors, July 2012 looks like a repeat of July
2011, when Paulson also reported an 18 percent loss for the
Advantage Plus fund. He explained that he had been wrong in
selecting some stocks and was off on when the U.S. economy would
rebound.
While 2011 proved tough for hedge fund managers, 2012 is
not proving any less challenging.
One of the last year's big winners, John Thaler's JAT
Capital, has joined Paulson in the losers' group. His fund has
lost about 20 percent this year, a person familiar with the
numbers said.
Other losers include Greg Coffey, who runs an emerging
market long/short equity portfolio at Louis Bacon's Moore
Capital Management that lost 6.46 percent in June. That puts the
fund down more than 14 percent for the year after having ended
2011 down almost 7 percent.
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, which was
up about 10 percent during the first quarter, has also seen its
gains shrink as retailer J.C. Penney, a major holding, continues
to slide. The fund is now up about 2 percent.
But there are some winners as well. Lee Ainslie's Maverick
Capital has rebounded this year and is up 15.10 percent through
June 30 after gaining 1.79 percent for the month, according to
data from HSBC's private bank. Last year it was off 15 percent.