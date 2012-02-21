* Paulson firm sued by Miami investor Hugh Culverhouse
* Billionaire's firm accused of gross negligence
* Sino-Forest sank when short seller questioned accounting
* Paulson firm says lawsuit lacks merit
By Jonathan Stempel and Katya Wachtel
Feb 21 A firm run by John Paulson was sued
on Tuesday by a prominent Miami investor who claimed the
billionaire's hedge funds failed to conduct proper due diligence
on Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp before
buying shares, costing investors more than $460 million.
The lawsuit by Hugh Culverhouse, whose namesake father once
owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in the National Football
League, is among the first targeting Paulson since his funds
suffered large double-digit percentage losses in a disastrous
2011, even as U.S. stocks overall were little changed.
Those losses marked a reversal for Paulson, whose successful
bet against subprime mortgage debt prior to the global financial
crisis drove huge inflows into his firm Paulson & Co. That bet
also helped make him the 17th-richest American, worth $15.5
billion according to Forbes magazine.
Paulson & Co in a statement said Culverhouse's lawsuit lacks
merit. Lawyers for Culverhouse did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
According to the complaint filed in the U.S. district court
in Miami, Paulson's Advantage and Advantage Plus funds by 2011
owned about 14 percent of Sino-Forest shares, a stake valued at
about $800 million.
That bet blew up after the short-seller Muddy Waters LLC
last June questioned Sino-Forest's accounting and whether it
inflated the value of its forestry assets. Sino-Forest shares
fell 72 percent in the next two days in Toronto.
Sino-Forest has denied Muddy Waters' accusations, but an
internal company committee last month issued a report saying
"there remain issues which have not been fully answered" about
its business and relationships with land owners.
Culverhouse accused Paulson's firm of "gross negligence" for
having failed to analyze "the substantial risks of holding a
near-billion-dollar investment in a forestry company based in
China" before investing in Sino-Forest.
His lawsuit seeks class-action status for fund investors, as
well as compensatory and punitive damages. The complaint does
not say how much Culverhouse and other investors lost.
In its statement, Paulson said its funds lost just C$105
million (now US$105.3 million) on Sino-Forest because it had
sold much of its stake from early 2010 to May 2011.
"As in all our investments, Paulson has access to the same
information that everyone else in the securities markets does,"
it said. "Like other public market investors, we must rely on
audits and underwriter due diligence for comfort that financial
statements and disclosures are accurate and reflect the true
state of affairs at companies with publicly traded securities."
The Advantage Plus fund fell about 52 percent last year,
while the Advantage fund lost about 36 percent, people familiar
with the funds have said.
The case is Culverhouse v. Paulson & Co et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 12-20695.