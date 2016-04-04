(Corrects misspelling of Cravath in second paragraph)

By Greg Roumeliotis

April 3 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP said on Sunday it had hired Scott Barshay, one of rival U.S. law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP's most prolific dealmakers, as its global head of mergers and acquisitions.

The move underscores Paul Weiss's efforts to boost its M&A market share. It ranked 19th last year among other law firms in the Thomson Reuters M&A global league table, having advised on $309 billion of announced deals. Cravath ranked second, having advised on $927 billion of announced deals.

Barshay, who joined Cravath in 1991 after graduating from Columbia Law School, had been a major contributor to that law firm's success. Last year alone, he worked on transactions with a total value of more than $250 billion.

His work in the last 12 months has included advising 3G Capital and H.J. Heinz on their $60 billion merger with Kraft, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA on its $107 billion acquisition of SABMiller Plc, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc on its pending $13.6 billion sale to Marriott International Inc.

Barshay has also served as an adviser to many companies defending themselves against activist investors, including Avon Products Inc on its settlement agreement with Barington Capital, Qualcomm Inc against JANA Partners, and Xerox Corp against Carl Icahn.

It was at Xerox in the last few months that Barshay got to work more closely with some of Paul Weiss's senior partners. He was advising Xerox, while Paul Weiss's Brad Karp and Robert Schumer were advising its board. This laid the ground for Barshay's move.

"Paul Weiss's wide range of highest quality practices and extraordinary lawyers will be invaluable in serving the needs of our clients," Barshay said in a statement on Sunday.

Paul Weiss's recent deals include advising Time Warner Cable Inc on its pending approximately $79 billion proposed merger with Charter Communications Inc, Exor SpA on its $7 billion acquisition of PartnerRe Ltd, and Apollo Global Management on its $6.9 billion acquisition of ADT Corp. Paul Weiss is also known for its top corporate litigation and regulatory practices.

Cravath is among the law firms that reward their partners based on seniority, rather than business generated, in a compensation system known in the legal industry as "lockstep," designed to avoid disputes over who brought in which client.

Barshay declined to comment on his compensation. Karp, who serves as Paul Weiss's chairman, also declined to comment on Barshay's compensation, but noted that his firm applied a modified lockstep structure that offers some flexibility in rewarding outstanding performers in any particular year.

While Cravath refrains from advising activist investors, Paul Weiss has occasionally represented some hedge funds on activism matters in the past. However, Paul Weiss recently decided to no longer represent investors on activist campaigns, according to people familiar with the firm who asked not to be identified discussing internal strategy.

For Barshay, this meant that there was no perceived conflict with his practice, a big part of which includes defending companies against activist investors.