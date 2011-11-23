* Offering at least 25 times oversubscribed - sources

* Raising about $224 mln from IPO, fourth largest in Malaysia this yr

* Retail portion priced at 88 sen each (Adds company confirmation, analyst comment)

By Min Hun Fong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 Malaysia's Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust, partly owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, said it has priced the institutional portion of its 710 million ringgit ($223.5 million) initial public offering at 90 Malaysian sen each.

The offering is at least 25 times oversubscribed, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The retail portion of the offer was priced at 88 sen each, Pavilion said in a statement, but did not give subscription details.

The IPO of Pavilion REIT, which owns the Pavilion integrated development in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, will be the fourth largest in Malaysia this year after those of Bumi Armada Bhd , MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd and UOA Development Bhd.

"We think that it offers an attractive value proposition in view of its higher yield (of 6.5 percent vs 6.2 percent of its peers) and superior asset exposure," OSK Research said in a note.

Property developer Desmond Lim Siew Choon, who owns a controlling stake in Malton Bhd, jointly owns Pavilion with his wife and the Qatar Investment Authority.

The proceeds from the IPO would be used for working capital and partial payment of acquisitions, according to a term sheet earlier seen by Reuters.

CIMB, Credit Suisse and Maybank are the joint global bookrunners for the deal.

Two state pension funds -- the Employees Provident Fund and Kumpulan Wang Persaraan -- and insurance companies Great Eastern Life and American International Assurance Bhd are among those roped in as cornerstone investors for the IPO.

The other cornerstone investors are state development fund Permodalan Nasional Bhd and asset management company HwangDBS Investment Management Bhd.

Pavilion is expected to list on the main market of the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange on Dec. 7. ($1 = 3.1775 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)