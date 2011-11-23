* Offering at least 25 times oversubscribed - sources
* Raising about $224 mln from IPO, fourth largest in
Malaysia this yr
* Retail portion priced at 88 sen each
(Adds company confirmation, analyst comment)
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 Malaysia's Pavilion
Real Estate Investment Trust, partly owned by the Qatar
Investment Authority, said it has priced the institutional
portion of its 710 million ringgit ($223.5 million)
initial public offering at 90 Malaysian sen each.
The offering is at least 25 times oversubscribed, two
sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The retail portion of the offer was priced at 88 sen each,
Pavilion said in a statement, but did not give subscription
details.
The IPO of Pavilion REIT, which owns the Pavilion integrated
development in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, will be the fourth
largest in Malaysia this year after those of Bumi Armada Bhd
, MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd and UOA
Development Bhd.
"We think that it offers an attractive value proposition in
view of its higher yield (of 6.5 percent vs 6.2 percent of its
peers) and superior asset exposure," OSK Research said in a
note.
Property developer Desmond Lim Siew Choon, who owns a
controlling stake in Malton Bhd, jointly owns Pavilion
with his wife and the Qatar Investment Authority.
The proceeds from the IPO would be used for working capital
and partial payment of acquisitions, according to a term sheet
earlier seen by Reuters.
CIMB, Credit Suisse and Maybank
are the joint global bookrunners for the deal.
Two state pension funds -- the Employees Provident Fund and
Kumpulan Wang Persaraan -- and insurance companies Great Eastern
Life and American International Assurance Bhd are among those
roped in as cornerstone investors for the IPO.
The other cornerstone investors are state development fund
Permodalan Nasional Bhd and asset management company HwangDBS
Investment Management Bhd.
Pavilion is expected to list on the main market of the Kuala
Lumpur stock exchange on Dec. 7.
($1 = 3.1775 Malaysian ringgit)
