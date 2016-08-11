HONG KONG Aug 11 A Macquarie analyst was told
to leave an earnings briefing held by China's Pax Global
Technology after a heated exchange with the company's
chief financial officer that was videotaped and later circulated
on social media.
In the video, CFO Chris Lee told Macquarie's Timothy Lam
during the briefing on Wednesday to leave immediately.
"You don't do your job. You didn't do your job. Go out," Lee
said, adding that if he didn't leave he wouldn't say anything
and that Lam had no right to be there.
Lee did not elaborate on his reasons for asking Lam to leave
in the video, which was reviewed by Reuters and its contents
confirmed as authentic by another analyst at the briefing.
The incident comes amid growing fears over a clampdown on
negative research in Hong Kong after the securities regulator
pursued Moody's Investor Services and U.S-based activist short
seller Andrew Left of Citron Research over separate reports they
published raising corporate governance concerns about Chinese
companies listed in Hong Kong.
Lam was the only analyst with a sell rating among 12
analysts that cover Pax Global, prior to the meeting on
Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
An investor relations' official at Pax Global, which is an
electronic funds transfer solution provider and has a market
value of $980 million, said on Thursday the company could not
immediately comment.
After the meeting, Lam issued an analyst report entitled
"Asked to leave the meeting". In it, he wrote: "We believe all
analysts should be able to attend analyst briefing, regardless
of their view on the company."
Lam could not be reached for comment and Macquarie declined
to comment.
Shares of Pax Global fell more than 4 percent on Thursday to
HK$6.48, lagging a flat broader market.
Another brokerage Nomura downgraded the company from neutral
to reduce and cut its target price to HK$6.30 after the analyst
meeting.
In a report, Nomura wrote PAX had not fully caught up with
local competitors in the low-end segment and the China market
was facing rising uncertainty due to a central bank policy of
renewing licences of all third-party payment service providers
(PAX's major customers) in the second half.
"While we do not judge this dispute (the CFO asking an
analyst to leave), we think this may hurt PAX Global's
shareholder value," Nomura said. ($1 = 7.7563 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by
Edward Davies and Edwina Gibbs)