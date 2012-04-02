By Ben Deighton
BRUSSELS, April 2
BRUSSELS, April 2 A one-click online payment
system using Facebook and Twitter that could boost Internet
sales for newspapers, music vendors and other low-priced goods
and services is being tested by a major European media company,
according to its developer.
The Internet poses an increasingly urgent problem for
newspaper publishers who want to make money from the articles
they put on their websites, but who are worried they will deter
visitors by asking them to take out a full subscription.
The new system, developed by a start-up company in Belgium,
means Internet surfers can pay to read a single article or
download a piece of music without having to fill out forms or
enter their credit card details on the website.
The company, called Paycento, uses the fact that surfers are
often logged in anyway with their profiles on social networking
sites like Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter.
It means that visitors to a website can pay small amounts
with a single click, much in the same way that they would click
a 'Share' or 'Tweet' button to post an article on their social
network profile.
"Those social identity networks also are really identity
providers ... so we piggyback on that," Pieter Dubois, the
company's 41-year-old founder, said.
Dubois, a former IBM executive, set the company up
in the middle of last year because he saw a need for easy-to-use
online payments.
"The payment is really seamless ... so it's like a one click
payment on the internet," said Dubois, explaining that it is one
click if the authorization procedure is not used.
The system works by a user having an online Paycento
account, which they then link to their Facebook, Twitter and
Linkedin accounts.
"We want to make it economical for the merchant, for the
publisher to offer something at any price point, that means both
at 10 cents, at 5 cents as at 1 euro," said Dubois.
For its small payments service, online firm PayPal in
Britain charges 5 pence plus 5 percent.
Paycento is talking to venture capitalists to try to raise
around 5 million euros ($6.66 million), which Dubois hopes will
last the company for two to three years, when he hopes it will
start covering its losses.
While the Paycento technology is not yet being used by
online publishers, the company said a major European media
company is testing a beta version, but declined to say which one
because of a confidentiality agreement.
"We are going to make the full system, where you can really
start doing commercial transactions, we would hope at the end of
June ... July at the latest," said Dubois.
($1 = 0.7509 euros)
