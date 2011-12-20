* Q2 EPS $0.39 vs est. $0.38

Dec 20 Paychex Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations helped by revenue growth in its payroll processing and human resources businesses, and said it continues to see a slow economic recovery with respect to sales from new clients.

The payroll processor backed its annual forecast, but said it expects growth in checks per client -- the number of pay checks issued by each client -- to moderate through fiscal 2012.

Checks per client, an indicator of the health of the small business market in the United States, rose 1.5 percent for the second quarter, but fell from 2 percent from the previous quarter.

"Availability of credit to fund new business starts hasn't really improved, and so growth in new client additions continues to be challenged in addition to the fact that general levels of economic activity have been somewhat choppy," Stifel Nicolaus analyst David Grossman told Reuters.

Revenue at Paychex's key payroll service business is expected to grow 5-7 percent for fiscal 2012. Human resource services revenue is seen increasing 12-15 percent.

For the latest quarter, Paychex, which competes with Automatic Data Processing, reported a net income of $140.4 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with $133.9 million, or 37 cents a share, last year.

Total revenues rose 7 percent to $545.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 38 cents on revenue of $551.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from the payroll service segment was up 5 percent to $371.7 million, while revenue from the human resource services jumped 12 percent to $163.3 million.

Shares of Rochester, New York-based company, which have gained about 13 percent since its last quarterly results, were down about 3 percent at $29.20 after market. They closed at $30.24 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.