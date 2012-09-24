Sept 24 Payroll processor Paychex Inc
reported a first-quarter profit that narrowly beat market
estimates, helped by higher revenue from its human resource
services business.
The company also reiterated its forecast of a 5 to 7 percent
growth in profit for fiscal 2013, but added it sees only a
modest increase in revenue per check.
Paychex, which caters to small and medium-sized businesses,
said net income rose to $153.1 million, or 42 cents per share,
in the first quarter from $148.9 million, or 41 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 3 percent to $578.2 million.
Analysts on an average expected the company to earn 41 cents
on revenue of $584.1 million.
Revenue from its human resource services was up 7 percent at
$182.2 million, while its biggest segment, payroll service,
reported a modest 1 percent growth.
The company, which competes with Automated Data Processor
Inc, said checks per payroll rose 2 percent for the
quarter.
Checks per payroll, the number of paychecks issued by each
client, is an indicator of the health of the small business
market in the United States.
Revenue per check grew modestly during the quarter, the
company said.
Shares of the Rochester, New York-based company, which has a
market value of $12.75 billion, were up about 1 percent in
trading after the bell. They had closed at $34.68 on Monday on
the Nasdaq.