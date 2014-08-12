Aug 11 Manhattan prosecutors filed criminal
charges against a dozen companies and their owner, Carey Vaughn
Brown, accusing them of making payday loans that defied New
York's limits on interest rates, the New York Times reported.
Prosecutors explained how Brown amassed "a payday
syndicate," controlling every part of the loan process, the
Times said. Payday loans are usually taken by employees before
they get their paychecks and are paid when they receive their
salaries.
Brown, along with the chief operating officer for several
companies, Ronald Beaver, and legal adviser Joanna Temple,
"carefully crafted their corporate entities to obscure ownership
and secure increasing profits," New York Times quoted the
authorities as saying. (nyti.ms/1kXYOej)
Brown incorporated Mycashnow.com, an online payday lending
arm, in the West Indies, to try to put the company beyond
American authorities' reach, the Times said.
Brown's other companies were incorporated in states with
little regulation and modest corporate record-keeping
requirements, prosecutors said, according to the Times.
The three executives accused of orchestrating the scheme
were charged on Monday with violating usury rates and a count of
conspiracy, New York Times reported.
Brown's lawyer could not immediately be reached for a
comment.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)