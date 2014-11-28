BRIEF-Tessi FY net income group share rises to 30.2 million euros
* FY net income group share EUR 30.2 million ($32.30 million) versus EUR 22.9 million year ago
Nov 28 Paynova AB :
* Says senior executives subscribe for new share issue in Paynova
* Says CFO Bjarne Ahlenius invests 2 million Swedish crowns to gain substantial ownership stake in Paynova
* Says the offer is directed towards executives and existing shareholders and comprises 13.9 million new shares
* Says subscription price has been set at 0.38 Swedish crowns per share
* Says the issue provides the company with proceeds of 5.3 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net income group share EUR 30.2 million ($32.30 million) versus EUR 22.9 million year ago
* FY net income EUR 0.3 million ($320,910.00) versus EUR 0.2 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2oJs2BX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)