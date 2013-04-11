By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 PayPal said on Thursday
it acquired start-up Iron Pearl, bringing noted "growth hackers"
Stan Chudnovsky and James Currier on board to help the online
payments service expand more quickly.
PayPal, part of eBay Inc, did not disclose a
purchase price.
PayPal is a dominant online payments service with more than
120 million users, but its growth has slowed in recent years and
the company's new president, David Marcus, is looking for ways
to revive that.
Iron Pearl, a Silicon Valley start-up, analyzes data and
develops computer models designed to drive the viral spread of
products and services over the Internet, often across social
networks such as Facebook Inc.
This niche in the technology world is often called growth
hacking, and PayPal's Marcus said on Thursday that Chudnovsky
and Currier are among the leading growth hackers. Other top
growth hackers include Chamath Palihapitiya, who helped drive
Facebook's own rapid expansion, Marcus noted.
"It's time for PayPal to take this very seriously," Marcus
said. "This is a key function of any growth company."
Technology companies such as Facebook, LinkedIn Corp
and Twitter have specific groups of employees who focus
on growth hacking and PayPal should too, he added.
Chudnovsky will take on the new role of vice president of
growth at PayPal and report directly to Marcus, while Currier
will be a "growth adviser" to the company, Marcus said.
Chudnovsky and Currier started Tickle, an early social media
7company that used online viral marketing and was acquired for
$100 million by Monster in 2004.
Chudnovsky also helped design online growth strategies for
start-ups such as GoodReads, Path and BranchOut.
GoodReads, a social network for readers to recommend books
to friends online, was acquired by Amazon.com Inc, the
world's largest Internet retailer, earlier this year.