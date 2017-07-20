PayPal to partner with JPMorgan

The PayPal logo is seen during an event at Terra Gallery in San Francisco, California May 21, 2015.

(Reuters) - PayPal Inc said on Thursday it would partner with JPMorgan Chase & Co, allowing the bank's customers to link their Chase Pay and PayPal accounts.

The companies said Chase customers will be able to use their reward points to make purchases via PayPal.

PayPal will also be able to process payments on ChaseNet, JPMorgan's payment network.

The payment processor also expanded its partnership with Citigroup Inc, allowing Citi customers to use reward points with merchants that accept PayPal, effective 2018.