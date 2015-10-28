* 3rd-qtr revenue $2.26 bln vs est. $2.27 bln
* Profit $0.31/share vs est. $0.29
* Shares fall 5.6 pct after market
By Arathy S Nair
Oct 28 Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc
, spun off from eBay Inc reported quarterly
revenue slightly below analysts' expectations as a strong dollar
hurt its transaction volumes in China and Europe.
Shares of PayPal, which listed for the second time on the
Nasdaq in July, fell 5.6 percent in extended trading on
Wednesday.
PayPal's third-quarter revenue rose about 14 percent to
$2.26 billion, nearly half of which came from markets outside
the United States.
Excluding the impact of a strong dollar, revenue rose 19
percent, but missed the average analyst estimate of $2.27
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"I think that the foreign exchange impact has been larger
than expected," Susquehanna Financial Group analyst James
Friedman said.
PayPal said it expected the dollar to have a bigger impact
on its 2015 revenue than previously anticipated. The company
forecast a growth of 15-18 percent in full-year revenue,
excluding the impact of a strong dollar.
Wedbush Securities analyst Gil Luria also attributed the
fall in PayPal's shares to likely high investor expectations
after strong results from eBay.
PayPal said growth in its international total payment
volumes was hurt somewhat because of weakness in China and
Europe.
"When Americans buy in China or Europeans buy in the United
States, PayPal makes the highest rates. So when the dollar is
strong, that weakens demand from Europe and supply from China,"
Luria said.
PayPal has also been facing fierce competition from payment
processing startups such as Stripe Inc and Square Inc as well as
Apple Inc's Apple Pay in a market it helped create.
Square, headed by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack
Dorsey, filed for an initial public offering this month.
PayPal's transaction margin fell to 62.3 percent in the
quarter ended Sept. 30 from 63.1 percent, a year earlier.
Active accounts increased 10 percent to 173 million, while
total payment volume rose 20 percent to $69.74 billion. The
company's mobile transactions rose 38 percent to 345 million.
PayPal's net income increased 28.6 percent to $301 million,
or 25 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share,
handily beating the average analyst estimate of 29 cents.
PayPal's shares were trading at $34.60 after the bell.
